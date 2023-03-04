Weekend Ramp & Lane Closures Possible On I-96

March 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The I-96 Flex Route Rebuilding Michigan project is starting back up this weekend – depending on the weather.



MDOT advises that lane closures are possible in both directions of I-96 between I-275 and Kent Lake Road to prepare for an upcoming traffic shift which will move both directions of traffic to the westbound roadway.



Officials noted the work is weather dependent and requires dry roads.



Beginning at 5am Saturday through 8pm Sunday, westbound I-96 will have one lane open from the I-275/I-696/M-5 connector ramps to Kent Lake Road, and intermittent ramp closures throughout.



Eastbound I-96 will have two lanes open from Wixom Road to the I-275/M-5 interchange, and one lane open on the connector ramp to eastbound I-696.



MDOT reminds that westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 only has two lanes open. Eastbound I-696 from I-275 to Greenfield Road has three lanes open.



More information about the project and updates is available in the provided link.