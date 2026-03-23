Reminder: Nightly Double Lane Closures On I-96 In Howell Area

March 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A reminder of double lane closures to deal with in the Howell area this week.



Double lane closures are scheduled on eastbound I-96 from D-19 to Dorr Road both Monday and Tuesday night from 7pm to 7am.



On Wednesday, those closures from both 9am to 3pm and 7pm to 7am.



Then this Thursday through Sunday, more nightly closures from 7pm to 7am.



Intermittent short-term closures of the ramps to and from Latson Road are also anticipated.



Updates are on the I-96 Brighton Project Page. That link is provided.