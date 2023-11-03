MDOT Modifies Weekend Closures On I-96

November 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation has modified some planned freeway closures this weekend as part of the I-96 Flex Route project.



Maintenance work is now planned on Saturday - instead of a full freeway closure. Only one lane will be open on eastbound I-96, east of Kent Lake Road, from 7am to 2pm.



MDOT says a full freeway closure for overhead sign installation will take place next Saturday, November 11th from 5am to 1pm. A total closure of eastbound I-96 will be in effect from Wixom to Novi.



Motorists can expect to encounter significant delays both this weekend and next, and should seek alternate routes if possible.