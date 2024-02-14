Weekend Traffic Shift On I-696 "Restore The Reuther" Project

February 14, 2024

A traffic shift will be implemented this weekend as part of the I-696 Restore the Reuther project.



Both directions of traffic are being shifted to the eastbound I-696 side between I-275 and M-10 while crews rebuild the westbound side from M-10 to I-275. To prepare for the traffic shift, MDOT advises there will be lane and ramp closures to install traffic control devices, pavement markings, and realignment of barrier walls.



Beginning 7am this Saturday, February 17th:



-Eastbound I-696 will be reduced to two lanes from I-275 to M-10 through late fall.



-Westbound I-696 will be reduced to two lanes from M-10 to I-275 for approximately one week.



-The northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-696 will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.





Beginning at 7am on Saturday, February 24th lasting through 5am Monday, February 26th:



-Eastbound and westbound I-696 will have two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and M-10 through late fall.



-Eastbound I-696 will have two lanes open from M-10 to Lahser Road through late fall.



-Westbound I-696 has two lanes shifted onto M-10 at Lahser Road/M-10/US-24 through late fall.



-The northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed through late fall and detoured via westbound 12 Mile Road and southbound M-5 to westbound I-96.



-The Franklin Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed through late fall and detoured via westbound 12 Mile Road and southbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound I-696.



All of the work is weather dependent, and if necessary, will be rescheduled to the following weekend/s.



The $275 (m) million investment includes rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement and rebuilding the ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and US-24 (Telegraph Road).



This year, westbound I-696 will be rebuilt from east of US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. Eastbound lanes were rebuilt in 2023.