I-696 Project Meeting Tuesday

February 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A public meeting is set to discuss the upcoming final phase of the Restore the Reuther project on I-696.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting community stakeholders, commuters, city representatives, local businesses, and interested residents to the meeting on Tuesday.



The final phase of the project is scheduled to begin in early March.



Eastbound and westbound I-696 will be rebuilt between Lahser Road and I-75 in 2025-2026, while in 2027, I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road. The project includes rebuilding the roadway, bridge work and drainage structures.



As part of the project, 60 bridges will be repaired, including the rebuilding of the Church Street Plaza bridge that contains Victoria Park. During that rebuilding, a walkway detour will be in place.



Westbound traffic will be maintained while eastbound and westbound I-696 are rebuilt between Lahser Road and I-75. However, eastbound traffic will be detoured via southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), eastbound M-8 (Davison Highway), and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-696.



Tomorrow’s meeting will run from 5 to 7pm at Temple Emanu-El, located at 14450 West 10 Mile in Oak Park.



Project information is available in the provided link.