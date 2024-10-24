I-696 & I-96 Flex Route Traffic Shift Updates

October 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Lane and ramp closures continue on both the I-696 and I-96 Flex Route projects as crews near completion.





MDOT issued the following update:



I-696



The I-696 project team is preparing for an upcoming traffic shift to move traffic from the construction set up of shared lanes into its normal configuration with only two lanes open in each direction.



9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 (or Thursday, Oct. 31, if delayed by weather)



Westbound I-696 will have one lane open from Evergreen Road to I-275 for a traffic shift. After 3 p.m., traffic will have two lanes open in each direction with the following ramps reopening by early November:



Northbound US-24/Telegraph Road to northbound M-10

Evergreen Road to westbound I-696

Franklin Road to westbound I-696

Northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696

Eastbound I-696 will remain in its current configuration from I-275 to Evergreen Road as crews complete median barrier wall work and begin removing temporary barriers.







11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 - 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3



Eastbound I-696 will be closed at southbound M-10 to complete pavement joint sealing work. Traffic will be detoured via southbound M-10 back to eastbound I-696.







7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2



The northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-696 will be closed for pavement joint sealing work. Traffic will be detoured via eastbound M-5, westbound M-5 (via the Michigan Left just east of US-24 (Telegraph Road)), and northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to eastbound I-696.







The I-696 project between I-275 and Lahser Road is expected to wrap up for the year by early December. Crews will return in spring/summer 2025 for punch list work, pavement markings and landscape work.



There will also be a new I-696 project to rebuild the freeway from Lahser Road to I-75 starting in 2025 for approximately three years. More details will be released in early 2025.







I-96 Flex Route



9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Friday, Oct. 25



Eastbound I-96 will have daily lane and intermittent ramp closures from Kent Lake Road to I-275 for a traffic shift and pavement markings.





9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27



The northbound and southbound Novi Road ramps to eastbound I-96 will be closed continuously.





7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 (or Sunday, Oct. 27, if delayed by weather)



Eastbound I-96 will have one lane open with intermittent ramp closures from Kent Lake Road to I-275 for a traffic shift and pavement markings.

The following ramps remain closed through early November:



The northbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96

The Novi Road ramps to westbound I-96

The westbound I-96 ramps to northbound Milford Road

The southbound Kent Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-96

The Beck Road ramp to westbound I-96 will reopen Wednesday, Oct. 23.







9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25



Grand River Avenue will be closed between Kensington Road and Kent Lake Road for electronic sign installation.

Detours:



Eastbound Grand River Avenue traffic will use southbound Kensington Road to eastbound Silver Lake Road, then northbound Kent Lake Road to eastbound Grand River Avenue.



Westbound Grand River Avenue traffic will use southbound Kent Lake Road to westbound Silver Lake Road, then northbound Kensington Road to westbound Grand River Avenue.





The current configuration of eastbound and westbound I-96 has two lanes open between Kent Lake Road and I-275 until early November, when both sides will reopen to three lanes.



In November, three lanes will be open in each direction on I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275, with all ramps open. Continuing work on the shoulders/flex lanes and ramp meters/signals will continue and are expected to be operational in early 2025.