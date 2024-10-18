I-96 & I-696 Flex Route Updates

October 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More lane and ramp closures this weekend with the I-96 Flex Route and I-696 projects.



MDOT says both projects are nearing completion but there is still various work left to be done.





I-96



Friday, Oct. 18:



-4 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Westbound I-96 will have one lane open from I-275 to Kent Lake Road.



Friday, Oct. 18 - Saturday, Oct. 19:



-10 p.m. - 2 a.m.: Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Wixom Road to I-275 and then the closure boundaries change.



10 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Wixom Road to Novi Road for overhead sign installation.



Saturday, Oct. 19



-7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Westbound I-96 will have one lane open from Beck Road to Wixom Road.



Saturday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 26



Grand River Avenue will be closed between Kensington Road and Kent Lake Road for electronic sign installation.



Detours:



-Eastbound Grand River Avenue traffic will use southbound Kensington Road to eastbound Silver Lake Road, then northbound Kent Lake Road to eastbound Grand River Avenue.



-Westbound Grand River Avenue traffic will use southbound Kent Lake Road to westbound Silver Lake Road, then northbound Kensington Road to westbound Grand River Avenue.



Monday, Oct. 21



-9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Eastbound I-96 will have one lane open from Kensington Road to Milford Road while traffic is being shifted.



Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Friday, Oct. 25



-9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Eastbound I-96 will have daily intermittent ramp closures from Kent Lake Road to I-275 for pavement markings.





The following ramps remain closed through early November:



-The northbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96

-The Novi Road ramps to westbound I-96

-The Beck Road ramp to westbound I-96

-The westbound I-96 ramps to Milford Road

-The Milford Road ramp to westbound I-96



The current configuration of eastbound and westbound I-96 has two lanes open between Kent Lake Road and I-275 until early November, when both sides will reopen to three lanes.



In November, three lanes will be open in each direction on I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275, with all ramps open. Work on the shoulders/flex lanes and ramp meters/signals will continue and are expected to be operational in early 2025.







I-696



Beginning 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, the westbound I-696 ramp to I-275/M-5 will be closed for overhead sign truss installation and joint sealing of new pavement. Crews will also be checking pavement for ride quality. If there is a need for pavement grinding, the ramp will remain closed into Sunday afternoon. Check www.Michigan.gov/Drive for the latest information before heading out.



Ramp detour:



Westbound I-696 traffic can exit at northbound Orchard Lake Road Exit 5, then take westbound 12 Mile Road and southbound M-5 to reach southbound I-275.



The following ramps remain closed through early November:

-The Evergreen Road ramp to westbound I-696

-The northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to northbound M-10

-The Franklin Road ramp to westbound I-696

-The northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696



By late November, westbound I-696 is expected to have all lanes open from Lahser Road to I-275. Eastbound I-696 is expected to have all lanes reopened in December.