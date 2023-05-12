Traffic Advisory For NB I-275 Ramp To WB I-96 In Novi

May 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation has issued another traffic advisory that will impact area motorists.



On Saturday from 4am to 11am, the northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed for bridge repair.



Traffic will be detoured to northbound I-275 to westbound 12 Mile to southbound M-5 to westbound I-96.



Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.



Construction locations can be viewed in the provided link.