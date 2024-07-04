I-275 Lane & Ramp Closures

July 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As the I-275 project continues toward completion by late summer, MDOT says there are multiple locations where work is still needed.



Beginning Monday, July 8th South Huron River Drive will be closed at I-275 for approximately three weeks for culvert work. Traffic will be detoured via West Huron River Drive and Northline Road.



Also beginning Monday, July 8th, the eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) ramp to southbound I-275 will be closed for approximately three weeks for drainage work. The detour is to go further east to the crossover for the westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) ramp to southbound I-275.



Currently, crews plan to close the northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-96 over the weekend of July 12-14th for bridge epoxy overlay. The date is subject to change and the work is weather dependent.



Project information is available in the provided link.