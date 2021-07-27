Public Comment Open For State Transportation Plans

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents are being invited to weigh in on the state's short-term and long-term transportation plans.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public and stakeholder input for the draft 2022-2026 Five-Year Transportation Program and draft Michigan Mobility 2045 Plan- also known as the State Long-Range Transportation Plan. Feedback is being sought on projects that include highway, pedestrian, bicycle, passenger, aviation, freight, rail, and transit. The 5-year plan also contains a list of planned road and bridge projects. Several are scheduled to take place in Livingston County. In all, $15.1-billion in anticipated state and federally funded investments are projected to be made.



The 2045 plan defines the long-term direction for the future of Michigan’s transportation network for all users. It incorporates not only an overall vision of the system but also includes the State Rail Plan and State Freight Plan, which are federally required documents.



Several opportunities are available for reviewing and leaving comments through August.



View the 5 Year Program at https://www.michigan.gov/documents/mdot/Draft_MDOT5YearPlan2022-2026_STCJuly2021_730990_7.pdf



View the Michigan Mobility 2045 Plan at http://www.michiganmobility.org/



For more information on leaving a comment, visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9621_14807_14810_59639---,00.html