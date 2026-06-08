MDOC: Third HVCF Inmate Dies in Less Than One Month

June 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A third inmate in less than a month has died at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Washtenaw County, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.



Ashley Hoath, 36, died Saturday morning at Trinity Health Hospital several hours after being transferred out of the prison's medical unit, MDOC spokesperson Jenni Riehle told The Detroit News.



A corrections officer noticed Hoath was not feeling well early Saturday morning and took her to the medical unit and she was later taken to the hospital, Riehle said. She was responsive when she was taken to the hospital, Riehle said. Several hours later, Hoath died. Her death was unexpected and is under investigation.



Hoath was serving a 25 to 40 year sentence for second degree murder, according to MDOC. She pleaded guilty in 2017 and was sentenced in January 2018.



Hoath is the prison's third death in less than a month, a trend that has had 30 lawmakers, including Brighton Twp State Rep. Ann Bollin, calling for MDOC Director Heidi Washington's resignation.



Khaira Howard, 28, died May 14 in a medical observation cell at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility. Rebecca Fackler, 57, another prisoner, died May 17.



Both reportedly died after they were denied medical care, said two attorneys handling civil cases for loved ones of the two women.



Investigations into the two earlier deaths are ongoing, according to MDOC. Autopsies will be conducted by an independent medical examiner, Riehle said.