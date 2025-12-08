MDOC Cracking Down On Contraband In Prisons

December 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Corrections is cracking down on contraband and will be implementing a new policy.



It requires all confidential and legal mail sent to incarcerated individuals to be provided to them as a photocopy - with the originals shredded to prevent the introduction of contraband into facilities.



The department previously instituted the practice of delivering photocopies of incoming standard mail several years ago, which resulted in a significant decline in efforts to introduce drugs using adulterated paper, stickers, and other items. Some individuals seeking to introduce illegal contraband then began using fake confidential special handling mail, used by attorneys and various organizations, to continue their illegal efforts. The new policy will stop that practice by ensuring no original mail documents coming into a facility are provided to the recipients.



MDOC Director Heidi E. Washington said “Illicit drugs have fundamentally changed over recent years to include synthetic sprays and strips which are easily added to paper and concealed in mail. These drugs pose a great risk to our staff and those living in our facilities; this is a commonsense policy that will reduce the chance of sickness and death by those who come in contact with these substances.”



Last year, the department implemented TextBehind DOCS, a technology used to confirm the origin of confidential and legal mail through a reliable and free sender identity verification process. The system will remain in place in addition to the new photocopying policy to provide multiple layers of security.



“Despite implementing technologies to better verify legal mail senders, we continue to see incidents where this mail is used as an avenue to introduce these dangerous substances to the population. This will add another safeguard to that process,” said State Representative Bradley Slagh.



All legal mail will continue to meet confidentiality requirements. Each piece of mail will be opened and photocopied in its entirety, with the copies being directly handed to the recipient. The original mail will be immediately shredded in front of the recipient and then disposed of in a secure location by MDOC staff.



The new policy will be enacted on January 5th, 2026.



Further information on confidential and legal mail, and the new policy, can be found on the department’s website. That link is provided.



The Department reminds that sending drugs to any MDOC facility is a felony and the department supports prosecution in every case. Further, anyone sending mail to a Michigan prison is responsible for all items that they send. Individuals should never mail items or documents to a prison on behalf of another sender.



Pictured top to bottom:



1 - Envelope received with suspected synthetic drugs sprayed on the paper.

2 - Suboxone strips that can easily be smuggled in legal mail.

3 - A positive test for synthetic marijuana found in legal mail.