New Prisoner Classification System Announced By MDOC

October 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new classification system designed to optimize placement of incarcerated individuals at security levels will be piloted by the Michigan Department of Corrections beginning December 1st.



The redesigned classification system is expected to improve MDOC’s ability to more accurately predict incarcerated individuals’ risk of future violence by approximately 30% - improving safety for staff and those who are incarcerated.



The update will also allow for ongoing classification reviews incorporating real-time data that can be quickly analyzed, instead of current inputs that are collected on a scheduled basis.



Director Heidi E. Washington said “Classifying prisoners at the security level that fits their current behaviors and needs keeps everyone safer — the individual, other incarcerated people, and correctional staff. I am optimistic that this pilot’s use of evidence-based and historical data has created a tool that is dynamic, objective, and will strengthen the security of our facilities.”



Release Below:



From 2019 to 2024, prisons across the United States saw a 77% increase in assaults on staff and a 54% increase in assaults between incarcerated people, according to the Safe Inside Project.



In response, MDOC began updating its classification system to better manage the prison population and improve safety for staff. Last year, MDOC engaged Recidiviz, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit technology organization that supports criminal justice agencies in 19 states, to help develop the new system.



MDOC is launching this pilot to test how well the new tool performs before considering wider use. The pilot will begin Dec. 1, 2026, at selected men’s facilities. The pilot furthers a key area for safety success in the department’s Safe Prison Initiative: prisoner classification and bed space. Since January, MDOC has announced the addition of 870 high-security beds, increases to barrier-free accessible rooms, and Protection Unit changes.



About Security Levels:



MDOC supervises about 32,000 incarcerated individuals statewide and utilizes four general population security levels: Level I, Level II, Level IV, and Level V.



An individual’s security-level classification determines daily movement, amount of supervision, and activities they can access each day. At higher security levels, movement is more limited to help reduce violence and manage potential negative behavior. While programming such as Violence Prevention Programming is available at all general population security levels, individuals at lower levels may have access to a wider range of opportunities—such as vocational training or higher education—because of their classification.