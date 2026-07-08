MDOC Investigates Fourth Inmate Death at Huron Valley Correctional Facility

July 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Corrections reports it is investigating a fourth inmate at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti.



According to MDOC, 62-year-old Dalephenia Jones passed away on July 2 at Trinity Health Hospital.



On June 19, MDOC officers at WHV engaged with Jones, who was conscious, but appeared to be in need of medical assistance. She was promptly taken to the facility’s healthcare area and MDOC healthcare staff requested outside emergency medical services.



An ambulance was on grounds at the WHV within minutes to transport Jones to the emergency room. The hospital determined that Jones was having a cardiac event and she was taken into surgery after arrival at the hospital.



Jones remained under care of hospital staff following the procedure and passed away 14 days after being admitted to the hospital.



Jones had multiple documented chronic medical conditions for which she was being offered medical treatment as part of a chronic care plan, according to MDOC. Some of these chronic conditions have the potential to increase the risk for cardiac events.



As this was an unexpected death, the department will be investigating the events preceding Jones being sent to the hospital and will provide information on the result of those investigations when they are complete.