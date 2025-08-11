MDNR's 2nd Free ORV Weekend This Week

August 11, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



You can check out Michigan’s off-road vehicle trails for free this weekend.



The MDNR offers their “Free ORV Weekend” twice a year. Officials said the events give both residents and out-of-state visitors the chance to legally ride the 4,000 miles of off-road vehicle trails and routes, along with the six scramble areas, without an ORV license or trail permit.



People taking advantage of the free weekend will need to follow all other ORV rules and laws, along with having their own vehicle.



The Holly Oaks ORV Park typically has an entrance fee, but it will be waived this year.



ORV licenses and trail permits can be purchased by those who want to use the trails outside of this weekend. ORV licenses are $26.25, which is required to ride eligible county roads, frozen surface of public waters, state forest roads that are open to ORV use and eligible national forest roads. A trail permit is $10, and is required in addition to the license when driving on state-designated ORV trails and scramble areas.



Both are valid for a one-year period beginning Apr. 1 and ending March 31 of the following year. They can be purchased online or in person at a number of DNR license agents and dealers. More information is linked below.



Officials said the fees from licenses and trail permits are reinvested in the ORV system by supporting maintenance, bridge and culvert construction and signage, among other things.



There will also be a free snowmobiling weekend, which typically takes place in January each year.



(photo credit: MDNR)