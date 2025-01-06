MDNR Offers Winter Safety Tips For Outdoor Fun

January 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / Michigan News Connection / news@whmi.com





With winter weather back in the forecast, many people might be heading up north to snowmobile or be partaking in other cold weather sports.



Winter conditions across Michigan are ever-changing, thus the Department of Natural Resources is urging people to prioritize safety while enjoying the season's cold-weather adventures.



The D-N-R advises outdoor enthusiasts to prepare by dressing in layers, checking weather and road conditions, and carrying essential safety gear such as flashlights and ice picks.



Sergeant Jason Becker from D-N-R’s law enforcement division says it's also important to stay hydrated and not go out alone if possible. He advises carrying an ice pick so that ay if you do fall through, they're a way to get some traction in the ice to pull yourself back out of the water.



Becker also stressed, carrying a two-way communication device that works in remote areas but also - let someone know where you are going to be and approximately what time you're going to return. He said that way if something does happen, they know where to start looking, or they even know that you are missing. Becker said they always tell people “Go with a buddy”' - especially when it comes to snowmobiling because it tends to be far away from civilization.



In Michigan, statistics show that snowmobiling and hypothermia are leading causes of injury or death in winter recreational accidents. However, falling through ice, especially during ice fishing, remains a serious risk. In 2019, there were 65 fatalities from 54 ice-related accidents.



Becker emphasized that “no ice is safe ice”. He added that alcohol consumption is a big factor in many of the incidents that occur during recreational activities.