DNR: Halloween Safety With Wildlife & Outdoor Decorations

October 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With Halloween just around the corner; people are sure to see pumpkins, ghosts, cornstalks, and more adorning homes in neighborhoods and businesses.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking that those partaking in the fun take a moment to consider if their display could attract or harm wildlife.



The DNR’s Wildlife Division said it can be as simple as being aware that pumpkins, gourds, potted plants and flowers may bring deer, squirrels, birds and other animals to your property, or avoiding the use of paint, bleach or other chemicals on pumpkins because those substances can be harmful to wildlife that eat the pumpkins.



Beyond that, it’s about taking a few extra precautions.



Wildlife Outreach Coordinator Rachel Lincoln said “Be sure your decorations are clean and scent-free. Every October, we get reports of wildlife with Halloween candy buckets or decorations stuck on their heads or feet from trying to reach the sweets that were inside. It’s easy to prevent this by cleaning up candy wrappers or spills around outdoor decorations and not placing food-related décor that might lure animals.”



Other tips for wildlife-safe decorations:



-Be cautious with fake cobwebs and string lights. Placing these decorations over bushes or between trees can accidentally entangle bats and birds flying through.



-Position these items away from natural flight paths or wildlife habitats to reduce the risk.



-After the holiday, check decorations for any small critters that may have used them as shelter, such as birds, squirrels or insects, to ensure you don’t accidentally trap or harm them.