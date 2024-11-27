From Extinction To Abundance: Wild Turkeys Flourish In Michigan

November 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says “thanks to collaborative conservation, these incredible birds are thriving across Michigan”.



In the early 1900s, overhunting and habitat loss nearly wiped out the state’s population, but the DNR and partners including the National Wild Turkey Federation worked together to reintroduce wild turkeys to the state and restore habitat they need to flourish.



The DNR pointed out that wild turkeys not only gobble but cluck and purr. In addition to flying, they can also swim when they need to.



Michigan’s oak-savannah habitats are said to be of particular importance. The DNR says lightly forested grasslands with abundant oak trees provide turkeys with acorns to eat and habitat to build their nests at the base of trees, under shrub or in the tall grass. Oak-savannah habitats also support the nesting needs of migratory birds, such as the blue-winged warbler and eastern towhee. In addition to forests, Michigan’s wild turkey population can be found in fields, wetlands and urban and suburban parks.



The DNR says the resurgence of wild turkeys is a conservation success story and a reminder of the impact that partnerships can have in protecting wildlife. Ongoing support and awareness of habitat conservation are said to be essential to maintaining progress.



The DNR says Michiganders can help by volunteering with the DNR on public lands stewardship efforts, establishing food plots on their property, or participating in community science initiatives like turkey population monitoring each summer.



While it might seem counter-intuitive, the DNR noted that regulated hunting of wild turkeys also supports their conservation and management.



Photos: WHMI's Dan Martin