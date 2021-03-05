MDNR To Host Volunteer Workdays In March

March 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some volunteer stewardship workdays are scheduled during the month of March at state parks and recreation areas – including some locally.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says volunteers are needed to help with removing invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems in the parks. Volunteers help to clear out invasive shrubs that could take over valuable prairie remnants and crowd out native plants.



Locally, there are two opportunities to get involved. The first is on Sunday, March 14th from 10am to 1pm at the Island Lake Recreation Area. The other is on Sunday, March 28th from 10am to 1pm at the Pinckney Recreation Area.



Pre-registration is required for all volunteer workdays and participation may be limited due to social distancing requirements. The MDNR advises that although these are outdoor programs and proper social distancing of at least 6 feet is required, participants are still encouraged to wear face coverings as an added precaution.



More information is available through the link. Photo: MDNR.