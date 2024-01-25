MDNR Volunteer Workday At Highland Recreation Area Saturday

January 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents are encouraged to get outdoors and take part in a volunteer stewardship workday at a local state park this weekend.



Workdays have been taking place at several state parks in southern Michigan throughout the month of January.



Volunteers are needed to help with removing invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems in the parks.



Locally, a workday is set this Saturday at the Highland Recreation Area from 10am to 1pm.



Volunteers will work to remove invasive plants from the park as part of ongoing efforts to restore an area to an open grassland. Volunteers will be piling brush, stacking firewood, and cutting invasive shrubs such as autumn olive.



Details and registration information are available in the provided links.