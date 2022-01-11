MDNR To Host State Park Volunteer Stewardship Workdays

January 11, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Several state parks are hosting volunteer stewardship workdays in January – including some locally.



The workdays are coordinated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Volunteers are needed to help with removing invasive plants and shrubs that threaten high-quality ecosystems that could take over valuable prairie remnants and crowd out native plants in the parks.



Workdays will take place at the Island Lake State Recreation Area on Sunday, January 16th from 10am to 1pm; the Highland Recreation Area on Saturday, January 29th from 9am to noon; and at the Pinckney Recreation Area on Sunday, January 30th from 10am to 1pm.



Registration is required for all volunteer workdays. More details can be found in the provided link.