MDNR Seeks Volunteers To Help Restore Natural Areas

July 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Some volunteer stewardship workdays are scheduled this month at state parks and recreation areas – including some locally.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says volunteers are needed to help with removing invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems in the parks. Volunteers help to clear out invasive shrubs that could take over valuable prairie remnants and crowd out native plants.



Locally, there are two opportunities to get involved this weekend. The first is on Saturday from 10am to 1pm at the Island Lake Recreation Area. The other is on Sunday from 10am to 1pm at the Brighton Recreation Area.



Additional opportunities are being offered later this month on Sunday, July 25th at the Waterloo Recreation Area and then on Saturday, July 31st at the Island Lake Recreation Area.



More information is available through the provided link.