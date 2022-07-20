Local Communities Awarded State Grants For Recreation Projects

July 20, 2022

Jessica Mathews/ news@whmi.com





Some local communities have been awarded significant state grant funding for outdoor recreation development and acquisition projects.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday creating more opportunities for quality outdoor recreation by authorizing $45.6 million in Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants.



Senate Bill 1028 approves funding for 117 recreation development projects and land purchases recommended by the board. It is now Public Act 151 of 2022.



Of the $22.3 (m) million recommended to fund acquisition projects, $14.2 million would be awarded to local units of government, while the remaining $8 million would be awarded to the Department of Natural Resources for diverse projects such as land consolidation at Pinckney-Waterloo Recreation Area.



That project was awarded more than $2 (m) million for the acquisition of 258 acres within the rec area to consolidate ownership within the park for recreation and natural resource conservation in an area said to be facing pressure for development. The properties consist of wooded wetlands, wildlife habitat, rolling hills, lake frontage and navigable water frontage. Recreation opportunities include trail connections, hunting, fishing, hiking, equestrian, paddle sports, wildlife viewing and winter sports.



Genoa Township was awarded $300,000 for the acquisition of 90 acres adjacent to the existing township park and municipal offices. The addition will enhance the community park with expanded opportunities for recreational sports and other township-sponsored programming, all in a naturally attractive outdoor setting.



Of the nearly $23.3 million in recreation development grants, Genesee County will receive funds for Linden Park Pickleball Courts. $296,000 was awarded to develop four pickleball courts, two multi-use tennis courts, paved parking facilities, and a picnic area with tables, grills, and benches. The multi-use courts will be designed for either tennis or pickleball. The paved connection paths will join the parking facilities with the courts, picnic area and the multi-use trail that runs from the City of Linden to the north boundary of the park. That is said to allow for inter-generational park use and will be accessible to park users of all abilities.



The Pinckney Recreation Area was awarded $300,000 for the Potawatomi Trail Renovation project. The 17-mile-long trail located a short distance from Ann Arbor continues to increase in popularity with hikers and bikers. As a result of increased use and poor trail design, surface conditions are said to have deteriorated. Specifically, fall lines and erosion need to be addressed to improve safety and sustainability for the future. Also, there are five wooden bridges on the trail that are between 20 and 30 years old and are in need of significant repairs or replacement.



Finally, Northfield Township will receive $300,000 to develop the newly acquired Northfield Township Community Park. grant funds for Northfield Community Park and pathways and parking. The project will create a park entrance with a village green feel, along with parking and connected pathways. The central part of the park will encompass a figure-eight of walkable trails complementing the park's natural features.



Collectively, the $45.6 million of Trust Fund grants is matched with nearly $39 million of additional funding for a total of nearly $84.6 million being invested in land acquisition and development projects across the state.



DNR Director Dan Eichinger said “By leveraging these additional dollars from local government partners, Trust Fund grants ensure expanded outdoor recreation and the continued conservation of our natural resources throughout the state. These grants fund outdoor recreation opportunities that have proven even more important over the last several years as people increasingly ventured outside to recreate.”



The Trust Fund board's recommendations go to the Michigan Legislature for review as part of the appropriation process. The Legislature then forwards a bill to the governor for approval.