DNR Reaches Track Chair Fundraising Goal To Expand Accessibility

December 16, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Efforts to make outdoor recreation in Michigan more accessible for everyone continues to gain steam and the state now offers more track chairs for public use than any other state parks and recreation system.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has reached its funding goal of more than $400,000 to purchase track chairs to expand access at more state park beaches and trails.



Track chairs give people with injuries or disabilities greater access to park beaches, picnic sites and trails. The effort is one component of the DNR’s department-wide strategy to make outdoor recreation – beaches, campgrounds, fishing, hunting, and trails – accessible to even more people.



More than 300 donors have raised $444,931 over the past five years to purchase track chairs - which are off-road, electronic chairs that can easily handle trails, snow, sand and up to 8 inches of water, allowing users to explore areas of the parks that traditional wheelchairs might not reach.



Some 15 locations around the state now have track chairs available for use at no cost, with 10 additional locations soon to receive chairs, thanks to the multi-year fundraising campaign.



Locally, track chairs are available at the Island Lake, Waterloo, and Ionia Recreation Areas. Chairs will be coming soon to the Brighton Recreation Area.



The cost of one track chair is about $16,000.



Support has come from DNR partner organizations including Island Lake Recreation Area, Kali’s Cure for Paralysis Foundation, Safari Club International, Family Hope Foundation, and Friends of Ludington and Grand Haven state parks.



Campers and boaters from across the state who chose to contribute an additional $2 when making their park and harbor reservations also helped the DNR reach its track chair fundraising goal.



The track chair program’s growth is said to have been “life changing” for countless people seeking enhanced access when exploring the outdoors.

Along the Lake Michigan shoreline, visitors can use a track chair at Holland State Park to access the beach.



Park Supervisor Sean Mulligan said “We hear heartwarming stories from people who thought they would never be able to enjoy a day at the beach, and who tell us how thrilled they are to be here. It really does mean a lot for us to make these experiences possible for even more folks. We try to provide a great place for people to come and create those lifelong memories, and having the ability to expand those opportunities is phenomenal.”



The DNR hopes to continue to add to the state’s fleet of track chairs over time. Anyone wishing to contribute to the anticipated program expansion – or other efforts to enhance state parks – can make a donation by visiting the DNR state parks giving page.



More information is available in the provided links.