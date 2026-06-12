MDNR “Three Free” Weekend – Free Fishing, ORVing, & State Park Entry

June 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s another “Three Free” Weekend – courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



The MDNR encourages everyone to take advantage of “Three Free” Weekend – this Saturday and Sunday.



It's two full days when Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks, boating access sites and other outdoor locations – all free of charge.



DNR Director Scott Bowen said "This season, we’re encouraging newcomers to discover the outdoors and inviting longtime outdoor explorers to dust off their gear and get out there. Whether you want to cast a line, hit the ORV trails or relax in Michigan's award-winning state parks, 'Three Free' Weekend checks all the boxes."



The DNR's "Three Free" Weekend includes:



•Free ORV Weekend. Legally ride 4,000 miles of state-designated routes and trails and the state's six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.



•Free Fishing Weekend. Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. Visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing for more information.



•Free entry to state parks. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR Recreation Passport that grants vehicle access to Michigan's 103 state parks, 1,000-plus state-managed boating access sites and many other outdoor spaces is waived for the weekend. Learn more about Passport benefits at Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport.





For the best outdoor experiences, the DNR urges everyone to protect our natural resources and put safety first when enjoying Michigan's woods, water and trails.



•When off-road riding, please remember to Ride Right to make it home safe to family and friends. Ride at a safe speed, ride sober and ride on the right side of the trail. For all trail users, keep trail etiquette top of mind.



•Boaters can help prevent the spread of invasive species by removing mud and debris from all surfaces, draining water from all bilges, wells and tanks, and drying all equipment before transporting boats over land.



•Trail users can do their part for invasive species prevention by removing dirt and debris from shoes, gear and vehicles before heading to the next location.



•Helpful safety tips – for ORV, boating, beach, fire and other topics – are available at Michigan.gov/DNREducation in the safety information section at the bottom of the webpage.