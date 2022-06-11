Free Fishing, Off-Roading & State Park Entry This Weekend

June 11, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and other Michiganders are encouraged to grab a fishing rod, ride off-road trails, and visit state parks and boating access sites - all free of charge this weekend.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources encourages everyone to take advantage of the “Three Free” Weekend.



The two full days include fishing for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license; legally ride 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails and the state's six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit; and free entry to Michigan’s 103 state parks, 1,300 state-managed boating access sites and many other outdoor spaces.



MDNR Director Dan Eichinger said whether you're already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore options, the 'Three Free' Weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to a new outdoor experience.



Free Fishing and Free ORV weekends each take place on back-to-back days twice a year, but the "Three Free" Weekend happens only in June.



More information is available via the provided link.