Volunteers Sought For State Park Stewardship Workday

July 24, 2019

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is putting out the call for stewardship volunteers this weekend at a local state park.



The MDNR is looking for volunteers to remove invasive plants that threaten native habitats during stewardship workdays, which have been taking place at a handful of state parks throughout the month of July. Officials say the workdays are an enjoyable way to spend time outdoors while restoring Michigan’s ecosystems and learning about its inhabitants. A workday is scheduled this Sunday at the Pinckney Recreation Area from 10am to 1pm. Volunteers will help remove invasive plants like spotted knapweed, Japanese hedge parsley, mullein and hoary alyssum from special dry sand prairies and adjacent oak barrens. Officials say pulling those plants will help maintain room for neat native wildflowers.



Those interested should wear long pants and long sleeves and bring work gloves if possible. Volunteers will meet in the Halfmoon Lake parking lot on Hankerd Road. To reach the workday leader, contact Lauren at 586-218-0556. More information about the volunteer stewardship workdays is available through the link. (JM)