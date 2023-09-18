MDNR Pilots New Self-Check-In Reservation Process At State Parks

September 18, 2023

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is piloting a new self-check-in process at 13 state parks, including one locally, so visitors can skip the line and get to their campsites faster.



The MDNR says similar to many hotels and airports, people can check-in virtually for their campsite reservation on the day of arrival. Those who already have a Recreation Passport can skip the line and go straight to their campsite after 3pm, but should be prepared to show booking information to park staff upon request.



The pilot program will include the Holly Recreation Area. Other state parks/recreation areas include Baraga, Fort Wilkins, Harrisville, Hoffmaster, Lakeport, Leelanau, Muskegon, Petoskey, Port Crescent, Warren Dunes, Waterloo, and Yankee Springs.