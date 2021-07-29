Nearly 100 Parcels Of State-Managed Land Available Via Auction

July 29, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Properties with lake frontage, trail access and small lots to extend a neighborhood lot are available in the next round of surplus land auctions from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



97 properties are for sale that range in size from under an acre to 120 acres. Many of the surplus properties highlighted in the auction are in Yates Township, Lake County. There are several larger 5- to 15-acre properties available in Yates Township. In addition to those properties, two structures are being offered: an old DNR field administration equipment building in Caseville in Huron County and the abandoned Big Rapids Railroad Depot in Mecosta County.



Notable waterfront properties that are accessible include a Berrien County property with frontage on Lake Michigan, a Mason County parcel with frontage on Weldon Creek and a property in Mecosta County along the Little Muskegon River.



The DNR says many of the sale parcels are forested and/or have road frontage but are better suited for private ownership. Much of the land offered in the auctions is isolated from other DNR-managed property, which officials say creates some challenges and inefficiencies. Other parcels are included in the auctions because they offer limited recreation benefits to the public.



Separate from the online auctions, the DNR is offering additional properties listed for sale at their former minimum bid prices that were not sold in previous auctions. Those properties are available for view and immediate purchase only via the BuyNow list.



Auction proceeds will help provide future outdoor recreation opportunities in keeping with the DNR’s mission to conserve, protect and manage the state’s natural and cultural resources for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations. Fourteen online auctions will be offered between August 2nd and September 3rd.



Those interested can visit the provided link for a detailed list that includes minimum bid, acreage and location information on the available properties.