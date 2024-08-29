MDNR Promotes Holiday Weekend Safety

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The MDNR is reminding area residents who might be traveling to add safety to their packing list this holiday weekend.



As summer winds down, officials say make the most of Labor Day weekend by putting safety first. That involves understanding the risks of outdoor activities and familiarizing yourself with essential safety tips to ensure fun, memorable outdoor experiences for everyone.



For beach safety, the DNR reminds the Great Lakes are large, powerful water systems that hold more than 20% of the world's fresh water and strong currents can catch even the most experienced swimmer off guard. People should pay close attention to the flag warning system at buoyed swim areas in state parks.



To ensure smooth sailing on big water or inland lakes; the DNR says commit to boating safety by wearing a life jacket, have a float plan, stay alert, check boats before going out on the water, and boat sober.



Finally, the DNR reminds to “ride right” for safe ORV riding – saying Michigan's state-designated off-road trails, scramble areas, and eligible roads can be a unique and fun experience but safety is paramount.



More safety information is available in the provided link.