MDNR: Gear Up For Great Fishing

March 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The hint of spring is in the air and area anglers are likely getting antsy.



The MDNR is encouraging people to “gear up for great fishing” as 2025 fishing licenses are now available.



Michigan's new fishing license and regulation season begins Tuesday, April 1st and anglers wanting to hit the water will need to purchase a new fishing license.



The 2025 fishing licenses are available for purchase now and are valid through March 31, 2026.



All anglers ages 17 and older are required to purchase a fishing license to fish in Michigan; licenses are good for all species, though additional reporting requirements apply to some species and fishing methods.



Anglers can purchase:



-An annual fishing license at $26 for Michigan residents or $76 for nonresidents (both carry an additional $1 surcharge).



-A daily fishing license for $10 per day.



-An optional youth fishing license, which is available for only $2 for anglers ages 16 and younger.



The DNR asks that anglers and others help protect Michigan's waters. It says aquatic invasive species like Eurasian watermilfoil and zebra mussels alter lake and stream ecosystems - affecting many fish species and boating opportunities. They advise to “start and end each fishing adventure by doing your part to prevent the spread of invasive species” and remember to Clean, Drain and Dry: start with a clean boat and clean gear.



The DNR recommends after fishing, “remove debris and plant material from boats and trailers and drain live wells and bilges. Decontaminate waders and gear by applying a gear-safe chemical disinfectant after each use and prevent the spread of fish diseases by disposing of leftover bait in the trash. If possible, dry craft for at least five days or clean with disinfectant before entering a new body of water”.



Fishing licenses can be purchased at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or by downloading the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app. Both links are provided.