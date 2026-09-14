DNR: Experience Vibrant Autumn Hues With Specially Adapted EnChroma Lenses

September 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents and visitors can now experience Michigan's brilliant fall foliage in a whole new spectrum.



Several state parks – including some locally - offer or will offer specially adapted EnChroma lenses or sunglasses designed to help visitors with red-green colorblindness experience vibrant autumn hues more clearly, distinctly and vibrantly.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says following a recent expansion, the adaptive lenses are already available at the following locations: Porcupine Mountains Wilderness, Highland, Ludington, Maybury, William G. Milliken, Mitchell, Muskegon and Waterloo state parks and recreation areas.



Even more parks will offer them soon including Island Lake Recreation Area, Brimley State Park, Grand Haven State Park, and the Rifle River Recreation Area.



More information is available in the provided link.



Main Photo: Lenses At Highland Recreation Area