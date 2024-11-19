MDNR: More Than 173,000 Deer Harvested

November 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The numbers through opening weekend of firearm deer season are in.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that as of late Tuesday afternoon, 173,150 deer were reported for all seasons.



In 2023, the DNR received 274,299 reports of deer harvested. In 2022 - 303,081.



For the latest overall numbers, including specific numbers by county, visit the provided link.



The DNR reminds hunters who were successful over the opening weekend that they are required to report their harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, a processer or taxidermist. Those needing assistance reporting their harvest can call 517-284-9453.



Firearm deer season runs through November 30th. Archery season resumes on December 1st.