Local Hunters Encouraged To Report Deer Harvest Online

November 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





After a successful firearm hunt, Livingston County hunters are being encouraged to report their 2021 deer harvest online.



All data collected helps the Michigan Department of Natural Resources manage the state's deer population. Reporting a deer is said to be optional but highly encouraged.



Deer, Elk, and Moose Management Specialist Chad Stewart says it’s a new and completely voluntary program the DNR is rolling it out this year to test the system and solicit feedback from those using it. Stewart tells WHMI it gives them a lot more functionality and expediency in understanding what the harvest is throughout the season compared to previous years.



When a hunter reports their harvest, they’ll be asked to give their hunting license number, date of birth, deer season – whether archery or firearm, etc. - date of harvest, county, and deer management unit where the deer was harvested.



Participants will also be asked whether they harvested an antlered or antlerless deer, the number of antler points, and the location where the deer was harvested. The location information is kept private and used for statistical purposes only.



A video is available to help walk people through the steps to report their deer harvest online. The DNR advises that deer patches will not be mailed to those who submit harvest reports online, but they can take their online harvest report confirmation number to a deer check station to get their patch while supplies last.



The link to report a harvest is provided.