MDNR’s Hunter Appreciation: New Deer Drop-In Mondays

September 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s something new for local hunters and those across the state: Deer Drop-In Mondays.



This fall, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to say "thank you" to hunters throughout the state.



The DNR’s Hunter Appreciation: Deer Drop-In Mondays are happening at locations across the state, and all hunters are invited to drop-in and say hello. Harvested deer are welcome but not required.



Each Deer Drop-In Monday offers the chance to bring in a deer or lower jaw for aging; pick up free hunting swag like patches, stickers, hand warmers, field-dressing gloves and more; and connect with DNR staff and fellow hunters and talk about the season. Swag may vary by location, while supplies last.



Officials said they hope hunters mark their calendars, stop by, and share their stories.



Event dates are from 10am to 3pm the following Mondays:

-September 15th

-November 3rd

-November 17th

-December 1st



Locations are in the Upper Peninsula, Northern Lower Peninsula, and Southern Lower Peninsula.



A complete list is available in the provided link.