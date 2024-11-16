MDNR: Deer Baiting Still Prohibited In Lower Peninsula

November 16, 2024

As hunters converge across Michigan for the start of firearm deer season, they’re reminded that baiting and feeding are still banned in the Lower Peninsula.



Corn, sugar beets, carrots and other items can easily be found at pretty much any gas station.



MDNR Deer Management Specialist Chad Stewart told WHMI while those are legal to sell, they are not legal to use in the Lower Peninsula. He noted the baiting regulation has been in effect for around five years now and still applies.



In the Upper Peninsula, baiting is allowed as there are not any of the transmissible diseases seen downstate.



Stewart said they don’t have Bovine Tuberculosis established; and there was only one deer that tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease and that was over 5 years ago. He said they just don’t allow it in the Lower Peninsula because so many of the diseases are fairly widespread.



