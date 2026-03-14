Conservation Officer Appreciation Day Is Sunday

March 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Sunday, March 15th as Conservation Officer Appreciation Day.



It’s “in honor of the 250 Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers who swore under oath to faithfully enforce the laws of Michigan and the rules and regulations of the DNR, and who patrol all 83 counties”.



As fully licensed law enforcement officers who serve a unique role in Michigan’s law enforcement community, DNR conservation officers consistently and honorably demonstrate their value to the state in “a job that is anything but predictable”.



A release states a shift might begin at 3am gearing up in conservation officer green with hunter orange and silently leaving home to ensure being in the woods before the first shots of opening day, or responding to reports of ORV trespassing, illegal hunting from vehicles with loaded and uncased firearms, and hunters or hikers who didn’t return home on time. Sometimes it’s about celebrating an angler’s first catch or a young hunter’s first deer.





In 2025, DNR conservation officers interacted with more than 377,000 people through their patrols and outreach. That included:



-Protecting innocent lives when an assailant attacked worshipers at a church in Grand Blanc.



-Successfully carrying out search and rescue missions.



-Stopping a thief from stealing money from state park campgrounds.



-Rescuing stranded boaters.



-Leading emergency operation centers, delivering supplies, conducting welfare checks and establishing safety barriers during the March 2025 ice storm in northern Michigan.



-Managing the state’s recreational safety and education programs, certifying over 49,000 youth and adults who successfully completed hunting, snowmobiling, boating or off-road vehicle riding safety training.





DNR Director Scott Bowen said “Michigan is a stronger, safer state thanks to the tireless efforts and dedication our conservation officers show every day in the communities they serve. These officers are integral to the protection of Michigan’s natural resources and the millions of people who enjoy and want to learn more about those resources every year.”





Gov. Whitmer’s proclamation shares, in part, that:



-The State of Michigan considers the protection of its citizens, environment and natural and cultural resources to be among its highest priorities.



-Conservation officers continuously adapt to successfully meet emerging challenges, accept new missions and deliver premier customer service.



-These officers serve with bravery, honor, and distinction in locations ranging from urban communities to the deep woods and the Great Lakes.



Michigan conservation officers are fully licensed law enforcement officers who provide natural resources protection, ensure recreational safety, and protect residents through general law enforcement and lifesaving operations in the communities they serve.



More in the provided link.