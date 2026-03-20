DNR Urges Caution On Trails, In State Parks After Northern Michigan Blizzard

March 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





For those looking to sneak in one last trip of the season;

the MDNR is advising outdoor enthusiasts in areas affected by this week’s blizzard to be cautious when planning visits to trails and state parks that may have been affected by the extreme winter weather.



Greg Kinser, Lower Peninsula trails coordinator for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said “With record snowfall March 15-16 in the Upper Peninsula – some areas received more than 4 feet of snow – and snowy and icy conditions in the northern Lower Peninsula, we’re urging people to check conditions before traveling to storm-affected areas and to be aware of downed trees and branches, as well as bent or bowed trees and branches that may fall unexpectedly.



Local officials this week reported impassable, snow-covered roads and downed trees and power lines across the region. Power outages have also been reported, with several counties initially reporting the majority of residents without power.



Kinser added "In addition to trail impacts, many state parks and recreation facilities across the U.P. and the northern Lower Peninsula were rendered inaccessible by the significant snowfall. State park staff are digging out, and it will take time before some park facilities are accessible again."



Kinser also thanked trail partner groups for their prompt, professional assistance in helping to assess trail conditions.



About 260 miles of forest roads in the northeastern Lower Peninsula remain closed due to debris from extensive tree damage during the 2025 ice storm. Cleanup efforts are ongoing.





-Know Before You Go



DNR staff continue to assess state-designated trails, state parks and facilities following the blizzard and snowstorm that led Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency Monday for seven counties in the Upper Peninsula and northern Michigan: Alcona, Alpena, Delta, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Roscommon and Wexford. The governor also declared a state of energy emergency for the entire state to ensure the speedy delivery of heating fuel to affected people.



In the state of emergency counties - and possibly in other areas affected by the storm - state park, road, and trail access will be limited. Watch for downed trees and branches blocking trails and roads.



Find up-to-date closure details and safety alerts by visiting Michigan.gov/DNRClosures and searching "winter storm."





Outdoor Recreation Reminders:



-Snowmobile trails may not be groomed, parking areas may not be plowed and road crossings may have unusually high snowbanks that reduce visibility. The official snowmobile grooming season ends annually on March 31.



-When snowmobiling, make a plan, stay with a group and ride with caution, especially in ungroomed areas and at road crossings. Always Ride Right by riding sober, at a safe speed and on the right side of the trail.

-Watch for damaged trees and hanging tree limbs that may fall unexpectedly.



-Be aware of split trunks and debris tangled with power lines. If a tree or branch is, or even might be, touching a power line, stay far away and contact your local utility company. Even seemingly “dead” lines can be live. Likewise, never approach debris piles or trees that are entangled with wires.



Photos: MSP & Marquette Police