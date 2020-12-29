Registration Open For MDNR's Run For The Trees

December 29, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others across the state are encouraged to register for a spring event that supports state parks - with all proceeds going toward Happy Little Tree-planting and preservation efforts in parks.



The “Run For The Trees – a Happy Little Virtual 5K” is taking place April 22-30, 2021. The virtual race is said to be bookended by Earth Day and Arbor Day and supports the restoration of native Michigan ecosystems and other natural resources by growing native trees, shrubs, grasses and plant products for use in Michigan state parks, recreation areas and public boating access sites. Through a partnership with Bob Ross Inc. and funding from the U.S. Forest Service Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the MDNR's Happy Little Trees program helps state park campgrounds recover from invasive forest pests and diseases, like emerald ash borer and oak wilt, that damage or kill trees.



As for how it works, volunteers collect local native seeds from the areas where trees are most needed. Through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Corrections, the seeds are placed in the care of inmates in the Michigan Prisoner Re-entry Initiative, where inmates learn horticultural practices and help raise new trees for replanting.



Participants in the 5K can choose to walk, run or hike and pick their pace and place – so long as it’s outdoors. The cost is $34 per person. Everyone who participates gets a keepsake Happy Little T-shirt, commemorative bib and finisher's medal featuring a real Bob Ross painting. The 2021 event is capped at 20,000 participants.



More information is available online at Michigan.gov/DNRHappyLittleTrees. The link is provided.