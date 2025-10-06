MDNR: All Hands On Deck For Quick Boating Survey

October 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As the Michigan Department of Natural Resources continues to invest in waterways, it says it’s looking to make sure they’re focusing on what matters most though a quick boating survey.



Whether you're a weekend warrior or daily explorer, the DNR says insights help them prioritize improvements that make a real difference.



The DNR is conducting an online survey to help understand Michigan boaters and the public amenities, services and infrastructure that are most important to them.



Answers will help guide how waterways funds (monies raised by boat registration fees and a portion of the state gas tax) are invested for future generations.



The DNR is asking for input on facility upgrades such as enhanced parking, more launch piers, convenient in-and-out services, and other possible investments at boating access sites.



A link to the survey is provided.