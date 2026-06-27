MDNR: Brush Up On Great Lakes Beach Safety

June 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Summer temperatures are here and the water is waiting! The MDNR says it's a perfect time to brush up on Great Lakes beach safety.



Many state parks, but not all, offer swim areas identified by buoys or markers, a beach flag warning system and water depth less than 5 feet at the time of buoy/marker installation.



The DNR says “before you jump in, put safety first, especially on big water. Remember the Great Lakes are large, powerful systems that hold more than 20% of the world's fresh water. Strong currents can catch even the most experienced swimmer off guard”.



The DNR advises the following:



-Check weather conditions and beach flags in buoyed swim areas (double-red flags = water access closed, red flag = high hazard, yellow flag = medium hazard, green flag = low hazard). By law, you cannot enter the water from the beach when double-red flags are flying or if otherwise directed. One exception: Board sports such as surfing and windsurfing are allowed during double-red flag days if proper safety equipment (life vest, tether, wet suit, etc.) is used.



-Choose buoyed swim areas located in state parks. Swim areas offer additional safety measures and visual cautions. It's important to note that not all state parks have designated swim areas.

-Never swim alone, especially children.



-Keep close watch on children and weaker swimmers: Stay within arm's reach, have them wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, be conscious of their limits and take breaks frequently.



-Be aware of water temperatures. Water can be much colder than the ambient air temperature might suggest, especially in larger bodies of water like the Great Lakes. Sudden immersion and/or sustained time in cold water can cause cold shock, making it hard to breathe and increasing your risk of drowning.



“Summertime around the Great Lakes is time well spent, but you can never take these waters for granted,” said Pat Whalen, Plainwell District supervisor for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “Enjoy the beaches, soak up the sun and make memories, but stay alert and keep an eye on others.”



Learn more about these beach safety tips, including information about the benefits of buoyed swim areas, the beach flag warning system, how to spot (and escape) Great Lakes currents, and more in the provided link.