$273 Million In ARPA-Funded State Park Projects Entering Final Stretch

June 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is entering the final stretch of extensive upgrades at state parks and trails – including some across the WHMI listening area.



To date, 100% of the DNR’s 197 planned improvement projects are either complete or actively underway. That includes 142 completed projects and another 55 projects actively underway or in progress, all on track to cross the finish line by the end of the year.





Some local projects completed since July are below:



-Improvements at Bishop Lake Campground – including repaving campground roads and upgrading the electrical – at Brighton Recreation Area (Livingston County) were completed earlier this month. The improvements were supported by approximately $2.97 million in ARPA funding.





-Visitors to Island Lake Recreation Area (Livingston County) will find several upgrades this season. The park now features a brand-new contact station with a roundabout, improved underground utilities and newly paved roads, sidewalks and beach parking. Additionally, sections of the popular Blue Trail have been rerouted to enhance safety. Those improvements were supported by approximately $2.95 million in ARPA funding.





-Improvements at Pinckney Recreation Area’s (Livingston and Washtenaw counties) Bruin Lake Campground – including a new toilet and shower building and sanitation stations, and freshly paved roads – were completed in late May. Those improvements, among others in the park, were supported by approximately $2.65 million in ARPA funding.





-Development of Flint’s new state park – the first in Genesee County.





-Campers at Ionia Recreation Area in Ionia County will notice several upgrades, including improvements to the toilet and shower building, campground roads, site pads and the park's electrical system. Additionally, the beach house received a new roof, and the historic schoolhouse underwent renovations. Those improvements, among others, were supported by approximately $4.2 million in ARPA funding.





-The Eddy Discovery Center at Waterloo Recreation Area (Jackson and Washtenaw counties) welcomed visitors back to an enhanced space in April - including a new roof, modernized atrium, a state-of-the-art HVAC system and brand-new exhibits. Additionally, visitors were greeted with renovations at Sugarloaf and Portage Lake campgrounds, a refreshed day-use playground, an improved fishing pier, newly paved park roads and updated water systems. Those improvements, among others, were supported by approximately $2.58 million in ARPA funding.





The projects were powered by a historic $273 (m) million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan that allowed the DNR to tackle many needs from a decades-long maintenance backlog.



DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Kristen Kosick said “ARPA funding has been monumental for improving our state parks infrastructure. Michigan has one of the best state parks systems in the country, and it is vital that we appropriately fund and maintain our facilities to ensure safe, accessible, welcoming and memorable experiences for our visitors. These funds have allowed the DNR to modernize and enhance the state parks system, and we’re excited for visitors to enjoy these improved amenities in the parks this summer.”



Kosick added the influx of ARPA dollars was especially consequential – “given that roughly 97% of state parks funding is generated by user fees, including the Recreation Passport, and royalty revenues – just 3% comes from Michigan's General Fund tax dollars”.



Those interested can check the status of all ARPA-funded park projects via the top link, some of which are still in the works through the end of the year.



Photos of progress can be viewed in the bottom link.