DNR Names New Awardees; Celebrates 50 Years Of Tree City USA

March 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has named new Tree City USA Awardees while celebrating the golden anniversary of the program this year.



Five new communities – the Cities of Caro, Glen Arbor, Hamtramck and Laingsburg and Canton Township – joined the increasing number of cities, villages and townships to earn Tree City USA designations for their efforts to promote and care for public trees in their communities.



These five are among 122 Michigan communities, seven college campuses, and seven healthcare campuses recognized for work accomplished during 2025. There are a number in the WHMI listening area.



A total of 14 communities also received Growth Award recognition for going above and beyond. They include Ann Arbor, Berkley, Birmingham, Ferrysburg, Frankfort, Grandville, Livonia, Ludington, Marshall, Muskegon, Novi, Oak Park, Portage, and Rochester Hills. All recipients will receive award materials in the coming weeks.



MDNR Urban Forester and Outreach Coordinator Lawrence Law said “Our Arbor Day Foundation Program participants have done an amazing job with their tree work this past year. This is my fourth year managing this program for Michigan and it’s great to talk to these communities and groups that want to do more to provide their residents with the benefits that come from trees."





2025 Tree City awardees



Cities: Adrian, Albion, Allegan, Alma, Alpena, Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Battle Creek, Bay City, Berkley, Big Rapids, Birmingham, Boyne City, Brighton, Cadillac, Caro, Charlevoix, Charlotte, Coldwater, Detroit, Dowagiac, East Lansing, Eastpointe, Escanaba, Ferndale, Ferrysburg, Flint, Flushing, Frankenmuth, Frankfort, Fraser, Fremont, Gaylord, Glen Arbor, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grosse Pointe, Hamtramck, Hazel Park, Hillsdale, Holland, Howell, Huntington Woods, Imlay City, Ionia, Kentwood, Laingsburg, Lansing, Lapeer, Lathrup Village, Livonia, Lowell, Ludington, Madison Heights, Manistee, Marquette, Marshall, Mason, Midland, Monroe, Montague, Morenci, Mount Clemens, Muskegon, Negaunee, North Muskegon, Northville, Novi, Oak Park, Owosso, Petersburg, Petoskey, Plymouth, Port Huron, Portage, Portland, Rochester, Rochester Hills, Rockford, Royal Oak, Saginaw, Saugatuck, South Haven, South Lyon, Southfield, Southgate, St. Clair, St. Clair Shores, Sterling Heights, Sturgis, Taylor, Tecumseh, Traverse City, Trenton, Troy, Warren, Whitehall, Wyoming and Ypsilanti.



Townships: Canton, Chesterfield, Orion, Plymouth and Shelby.



Villages: Breckenridge, Beverly Hills, Caledonia, Dexter, Grand Beach, Grosse Pointe Shores, Holly, Kingsley, Lake Odessa, Lexington, Mackinaw City, Michiana, Milford, Northport, Romeo and St. Charles.





2025 Tree Campus Higher Education awardees

• Calvin University

• Hope College

• Kellogg Community College

• Michigan State University

• Washtenaw Community College

• Wayne State University

• Western Michigan University





2025 Tree Campus Healthcare awardees

• Aspirus Iron River Hospital

• Aspirus Ironwood Hospital

• Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital

• Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital

• Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital

• Corewell Health Pennock Hospital

• Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital





With 2026 marking the 50th anniversary of the Tree City USA program, Law said it's important to take pride in the work Michigan's communities do and to think about why we celebrate those efforts.



Law said "Tree City recognition comes with years and years of work, dedication and participation, all for the enjoyment and benefit of community members today. He noted communities don’t plant trees for the present but to make a positive difference to people in the future we'll never meet. Law added “In the words of the late arborist, horticulturist and author Leonard E. Phillips, 'If you are active and participate, you can make a difference”.



Support from the Arbor Day Foundation and the DNR continues to empower communities in tree programs throughout the state. This year's success came from continued interest of communities, recertification by communities already within the program and the addition of our new communities.

Law offered "Congratulations to all 2025 recognized Tree City USA communities and campuses during this golden anniversary year”.



To find out more about the Arbor Day Foundation’s various Tree USA programs, visit the provided link.