MDHHS Partners With Altarum to Train SUD Providers

February 2, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



As part of its efforts to offer additional evidence-based treatment to Medicaid and Healthy Michigan Plan enrollees who are recovering from substance use disorder (SUD), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will now be contracting with non-profit, Altarum to provide training and technical assistance to SUD providers.



Altarum has locations in Virginia, Maine, Maryland, and in Ann Arbor, Michigan.



Altarum, which was awarded the contract through a competitive bid process, will help prepare prepaid inpatient health plans (PIHP) and providers of substance use disorder treatment to participate in the MDHHS Recovery Incentives Pilot. The pilot is one of several projects to expand access to substance use disorder treatment through Michigan’s opioid settlement funding.



“Following trends across the country, the substance use epidemic in Michigan has expanded and does not only include opioids, but stimulants and mixed substances as well,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “Through the Recovery Incentives Pilot, providers will have access to the necessary trainings and tools to best serve patients living with substance use disorders.”



The Recovery Incentives Pilot will use contingency management, an evidence-based treatment that provides motivational incentives to people living with a substance use disorder as a way to help them achieve their treatment goals. Contingency management improves outcomes by supporting individuals in meeting treatment goals and making the behavior changes that drive recovery.



The department plans to operate the Recovery Incentives Pilot for two years, with an anticipated launch date of Oct. 1, 2024. Altarum will develop a training curriculum and support providers as they offer services starting in spring 2024. Altarum has two decades of experience operating training and technical assistance programs for substance use programs, including current partnerships with SAMHSA.



Jessica McDuff, Altarum behavioral health program director says, "Altarum is honored to begin this crucial work for Michigan,” She adds, “Altarum’s innovative training and technical assistance will support MDHHS’s vision to increase access to evidence-based services for individuals living with a substance use disorder.”



Providers interested in participating in the Recovery Incentives Pilot should contact their PIHP.



For questions regarding the pilot, contact MDHHS-RecoveryIncentives@michigan.gov.