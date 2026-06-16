MDHHS Warns Families About Recalled Squeeze Toys That May Contain Asbestos

June 16, 2026

MDHHS Warns Families About Recalled Squeeze Toys That May Contain Asbestos



By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



Michigan health officials are urging families to check their homes for recalled “Orb Funkee” squeeze toys that may contain asbestos.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the recalled toys were sold at Walmart and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Families are being told to stop using them immediately and dispose of them properly because the sand inside the toys may contain asbestos.



The recall involves two models of Orb Funkee squeeze toys with the date code 3102491A. One is a large golden “monkee,” model 17451. The other is an assortment of smaller “monkees” in colors including orange, purple and green, model 41929.



The date code can be found on the hand of the golden monkey or the back of the smaller toys.



MDHHS says there is no safe amount of asbestos exposure, and the toys should be kept away from children.



If the toy has not broken open, officials say it should be sealed in two heavy plastic bags and taken to a Type 2 licensed landfill. There are none in Livingston County but you can find Type 2 facilities in nearby Genesee, Oakland and Washtenaw counties by searching the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) web site.



If the toy has rips, tears or sand has spilled out, households are advised to contact a licensed asbestos cleanup contractor.



Officials say people should not vacuum or sweep spilled sand because that could spread asbestos fibers into the air.



There have been no reports of illnesses or injuries connected to the recalled toys.



Consumers can contact The Orb Factory for refund information at 800-741-0089, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by email at customerservice@orbtoys.com.



Anyone with health questions can call the MDHHS Environmental Health Hotline at 800-648-6942.