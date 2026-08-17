MDHHS Confirms Detection Of Swine Flu In Ionia County Resident

August 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Kent County Health Department (KCHD) and Ionia County Health Department have identified a human case of influenza A H1N2 variant or swine flu.



It’s an Ionia County resident who was a swine exhibitor at the Kent County Youth Fair. The fair took place August 3rd through 8th at the Grand Agricultural Center of West Michigan in Lowell.



The individual tested presumptively positive at the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories for swine flu and was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.



MDHHS and KCHD have been reaching out to swine exhibitors and their families who visited the swine barns at the Kent County Youth Fair to identify any additional illnesses in those who may have been exposed to influenza from infected pigs. KCHD has alerted providers in the area to watch for patients presenting with respiratory symptoms who report exposure to swine or visited the fair.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said “While the risk to the general public remains low, we want visitors who attended the Kent County Youth Fair to be alert to symptoms and take appropriate precautions. Anyone who develops flu like symptoms after possible exposure should contact their health care provider and let them know about their recent contact with pigs at the fair. Individuals who are sick should stay home until they have fully recovered.”



Dr. Nora Wineland, State Veterinarian, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said “It’s not unusual for flu viruses to occur in pigs, and while rare, those flu viruses can be transmitted to people by sick pigs. MDARD encourages exhibitors to follow disease prevention practices and work with their veterinarian if they suspect illness in an animal. It is still safe to enjoy your local fair, and visitors are encouraged to follow simple hygiene practices to help keep both people and animals healthy.”



Pigs may be infected with swine influenza viruses that are different from human flu viruses. Swine flu viruses spread among pigs and – while rare – they can spread from pigs to people too. Spread of swine flu viruses from a pig to a person is thought to happen in the same way that human flu viruses spread; mainly through droplets when infected pigs cough and sneeze.





MDHHS reiterates precautions the public can take to avoid potential exposure at farms, fairs and exhibits:



• Do not eat or drink in livestock barns or show rings.

• Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into pig areas.

• Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications should avoid contact with pigs and swine barns when attending a fair.

• Get an annual influenza vaccination.

Below are some steps you can take to protect yourself and prevent the spread of any illness:

• Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

• Avoid close contact with sick people. If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

• Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms. Wait seven days after your illness started or until you have been without fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, whichever is longer.





Symptoms of variant influenza infection in people are similar to those of seasonal flu viruses and may include:



• Fever.

• Cough.

• Runny nose.

• Body aches.

• Nausea.

• Vomiting.

• Diarrhea.





Variant influenza infections, including influenza A H1N2 can sometimes cause severe disease, even in healthy people.

Severe illness can include complications, such as pneumonia, which may require hospitalization, and in some cases can result in death.





People who are at high risk of developing complications if they get variant influenza infection include:



• Children younger than five years of age.

• People 65 years of age and older.

• Pregnant people.

• People with certain long-term health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, weakened immune systems and neurological or neurodevelopmental conditions.





The time period it takes from exposure to illness for variant influenza is similar to that of seasonal influenza, which can be up to 10 days, but is most commonly three days. Currently, there is no human vaccine for swine flu and the seasonal flu vaccine will not protect against swine flu; however, prescription antiviral drugs, such as oseltamivir and zanamivir, are effective in treating swine flu in humans. Early treatment works best and may be especially important for people with a high-risk condition.



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Photo: ChatGPT