MDHHS Warns Of Smoking & Vaping Fire Risks

October 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





State health officials are warning about the fire risks associated with smoking and vaping.



In recognition of October as Fire Prevention Month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Smoke-Free Housing Initiative is raising awareness about the role that smoking and vaping play in fire risks; in addition to serious health issues they can cause.



A release states smoking remains the leading cause of fatal fires in Michigan, accounting for 48% in 2024 and 25% of all fire deaths so far in 2025. Of those, 11% are linked to smoking while on medical oxygen. The fires often start when smoking materials, like cigarettes or hot ashes, are left unattended or are not properly discarded, potentially causing furniture, bedding or trash to catch fire.



Fire Prevention Month coincides with the National Fire Prevention Association’s Fire Prevention Week that started Sunday, October 5th. This year’s theme focuses on lithium-ion batteries, which are used to power e-cigarettes and vapes. Lithium-ion batteries can overheat, catch fire or even explode if damaged or misused.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said “Creating smoke-free and vape-free environments is not only a public health priority — it’s critical for fire safety. By increasing access to smoke-free housing and supporting Michigan residents who want to quit smoking or vaping, we can save lives and reduce fire-related deaths, injuries and property damage.”



MDHHS says the benefits of smoke-free housing include:



-Reduction in fire risk from smoking materials and e-cigarette lithium-ion batteries.

-Protection for residents from the harms of secondhand smoke and aerosol exposure.

-Lower cleaning and maintenance costs for homeowners and rental property managers.



Free smoke-free housing technical assistance and resources are available to support

residents, property managers, public health partners, and fire departments at Michigan.gov/SmokeFreeHousing. That link is provided.



Free tobacco and nicotine quit support is available through the National Cancer Institute's Smoking Quitline at 1–877–44U–QUIT (1–877–448–7848).