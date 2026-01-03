MDHHS Seeks Proposals To Improve Services For Individuals With Sickle Cell Disease

January 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Proposals are being sought to improve health care services for individuals with sickle cell disease.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a competitive Grant Funding Opportunity to improve clinical services for Michigan residents who have been diagnosed with sickle cell disease.



The grant program is designed to assist providers in expanding or strengthening the services they offer to patients.



Funding will prioritize projects that improve access to high-quality, integrated health care; increase the use of disease-modifying therapies; and enhance acute care services for individuals diagnosed with sickle cell disease.



The opportunity is open to 501(c)(3) non-profits, private and public entities, and universities that are:



-An existing hematology or hematology/oncology clinic working under a Michigan hospital or medical school or an emergency department at a Michigan hospital.



-Enrolled as a Michigan Medicaid provider.



-Comply with Michigan Medicaid policies.



-Accept all Medicaid, MI Child, Healthy Michigan Plan and Children’s Special Health Care Services beneficiaries.





The maximum total award for the grant period - April 1st 2026 through September 30th 2026 - is $80,000 per applicant.



A total of approximately $400,000 in funding is available and MDHHS anticipates issuing up to five awards. Continuation awards are available for successful applicants.



Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3pm on Tuesday, January 27th.



A pre-application conference will be held to discuss the funding opportunity and provide instructions on using the EGrAMS system at 1pm, Tuesday, January 6th. It will last approximately 90 minutes and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/48TceCT.



For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select the "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete GFO can be accessed under the ‘Current Grants section under the “Public Health Administration” link and selecting the “SKLCE-2026” grant program.