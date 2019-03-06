MDHHS Seeks Public Comment On Mother Infant Health Plan

March 6, 2019

Feedback from community members is being sought on a statewide health plan aimed at mother and infant health.



The 2019 Mother Infant Health Equity and Improvement Plan is a comprehensive statewide population health plan, which will be a focal point of the second annual Maternal Infant Health Summit. The plan was developed by MDHHS in collaboration with a broad range of maternal and infant health stakeholders and the guidance of the Maternal Infant Strategy Group. The Improvement Plan’s vision is zero preventable deaths and zero health disparities. The plan promotes health equity as a priority throughout its initiatives by identifying marginalized populations and addressing persistent health disparities.



A critical intervention to help prevent maternal mortality included in the plan is Michigan Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health (MI AIM) safety bundles. Safety bundles help fully equip hospitals with actionable protocols, necessary equipment, staff education and drills to prevent and adequately treat severe maternal events. MI AIM designated hospitals will be recognized at the Summit for implementing safety bundles at their facilities.



The summit will be held March 12th and 13th at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. Comments on the plan must be received by 5pm on Monday, March 11th. Input can be submitted to MDHHS-FamilyHealthServices@michigan.gov. More information about the plan and summit can be found at the link below.