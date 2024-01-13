MDHHS Seeks Proposals for Local Water Utility Affordability Grants

January 13, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeking proposals to support efforts by community water systems to ensure the affordability of water.



MDHHS’ Local Water Utility Affordability program awards grants to qualified providers that assist eligible residents who have a financial burden; have accumulated a balance on water and/or wastewater utility bills; have had water service shut off; and/or are at risk of having water and/or wastewater service shut off.



The Request for Proposal (RFP) is open to federally recognized tribes, community action agencies and nonprofits, and community-based organizations organized under the laws of the state that are exempt from federal income tax, with a history of doing utility assistance work.



The six-month award begins April 1, and ends Sept. 30, 2024. A total of $35 million is available, with maximum awards of $10 million and minimum awards of $20,000. Applicants may be awarded funding annually through Sept. 30, 2026.



A pre-application conference will be held to discuss this funding opportunity on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. The webinar can be accessed at the provided link.



EGrAMS is an Electronic Grants Administration & Management System to aid users in the grants process. Grant applications for the Local Water Utility Affordability RFP must be submitted electronically through EGrAMS by 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb 6.



For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website at the provided link.